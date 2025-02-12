Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells 1,970 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $388,700.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,716,266.54. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,337 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.92, for a total transaction of $272,641.04.

On Friday, February 7th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,615 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $326,472.25.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 503 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.18, for a total value of $108,235.54.

On Monday, February 3rd, Rothschild Robert De sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $99,852.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,297 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $724,416.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,831 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $391,266.39.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,311 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $496,934.33.

On Monday, January 13th, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $707,808.40.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $196.51. 14,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,525. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $93.70 and a one year high of $243.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 489.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.