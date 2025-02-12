Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,176,049.26. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $1,647,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 7,855 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $241,855.45.

On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $802,250.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,203. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKRO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AKRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 732.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4,022.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 597,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 583,486 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,424 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 127.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71,652 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.