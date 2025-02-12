Insider Buying: Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN) CEO Purchases 23,786 Shares of Stock

Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) CEO Curt Begle purchased 23,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $501,408.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,311.28. This trade represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Magnera Stock Up 4.2 %

Magnera stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 537,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,940. Magnera Corp has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get Magnera alerts:

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Magnera in the fourth quarter worth about $52,408,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,969,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Magnera during the 4th quarter worth $1,908,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magnera in the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Magnera

Magnera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.