InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IPO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.37. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

