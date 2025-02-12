Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 868 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 123,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

