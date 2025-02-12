Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Announces Earnings Results

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Independence Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 2,242,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $22.26.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
