Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 304.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,831.23. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $45,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,675.68. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Incyte Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 473.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

