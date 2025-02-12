Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of INCZY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 5,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,904. Incitec Pivot has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0407 per share. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Incitec Pivot’s payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

