IMAX (IMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect IMAX to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

In other IMAX news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $160,942.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,295.89. This represents a 20.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,425,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,669.50. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,110 in the last 90 days. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

