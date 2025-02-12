IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMGGet Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMG. Raymond James upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Eddy sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$125,580.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$136,080.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMG opened at C$9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.15 and a twelve month high of C$9.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.33.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

