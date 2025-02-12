HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.740-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $697.0 million-$699.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.6 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.110-9.190 EPS.
NYSE HUBS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $784.84. The company had a trading volume of 784,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $731.91 and its 200 day moving average is $616.53. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $811.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,906.71, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
