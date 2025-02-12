HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $725.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $635.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.92.

Shares of HUBS opened at $784.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $730.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.48. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $811.79. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,904.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

