Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY)'s stock price shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. 115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

