Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HSPO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Space Acquisition I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.97% of Horizon Space Acquisition I worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

