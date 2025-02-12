Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $217.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.94 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.09 and its 200-day moving average is $215.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

