Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

