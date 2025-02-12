Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,356 ($29.34) and last traded at GBX 2,338 ($29.11), with a volume of 1704184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,308 ($28.74).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,400 ($29.88) to GBX 2,560 ($31.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of £5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,606.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,059.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,972.16.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

