Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,040 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,049,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.6 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

