Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Sells 21,657 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,256,000 after buying an additional 8,141,366 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,613 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,128,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

