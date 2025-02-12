Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.9% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $527.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.40. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.