Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 1,506,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,370,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.46.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

