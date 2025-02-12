Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 1,506,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,370,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on HTZ
Hertz Global Price Performance
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.