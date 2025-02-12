Hemispherx BioPharma Postpones Offering Pending Annual Report Filing

Hemispherx BioPharma, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol HEB, announced through its subsidiary AIM ImmunoTech Inc. that it would be delaying an offering detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-1. This decision, disclosed in a press release on February 11, 2025, indicates that the offering will be deferred until after the submission of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The press release attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K has been assigned as Exhibit 99.1 and is referenced within the filing.

Get alerts:

As per the cautionary statement included in the report, the announcement is framed within forward-looking statements governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). The statement underscores that while expressions like “may,” “will,” and “plan” communicate future intentions, uncertainties related to these plans continue to persist. Investors are advised to thoroughly review the risks and other cautionary notes detailed in Hemispherx BioPharma’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission to make well-informed decisions.

The exhibit attached to the filing reveals that AIM ImmunoTech Inc., the Company behind the decision, is a research-focused immuno-pharma entity concentrating on developing therapies for various cancers, immune conditions, and viral illnesses, including COVID-19. Central to its product portfolio is Ampligen® (rintatolimod), an investigational drug designated as a dsRNA and selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator, demonstrating versatile clinical utility against prevalent cancers, viral infections, and immune-related disorders.

The Company’s decision to postpone the offering until after the submission of its annual report for 2024 reflects a strategic move to ensure more comprehensive financial disclosure and regulatory adherence. This decision, although affecting short-term market movements, indicates a commitment to transparency and diligent corporate governance practices.

Investors are advised to stay current with further updates from Hemispherx BioPharma as the situation evolves, with an emphasis on upcoming financial disclosures and potential offerings in line with its strategic objectives.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Hemispherx BioPharma’s 8K filing here.

Hemispherx BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Further Reading