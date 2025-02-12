Harrison R. Bane Sells 56,315 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Harrison R. Bane sold 56,315 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $1,443,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,428.68. The trade was a 34.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

SGRY opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.60. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.99 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 747.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

