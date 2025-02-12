Harbor Advisory Corp MA Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,372,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,102,000 after acquiring an additional 305,019 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,310,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 498,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 328,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VNQI stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $2.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

