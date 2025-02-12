Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $10.71 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 3.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3,471.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 105,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.46 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

