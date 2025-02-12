Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.10. 13,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 76,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Acumen Capital cut shares of Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAI

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Haivision Systems

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.05. The firm has a market cap of C$145.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Demers sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$38,400.00. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Haivision Systems

(Get Free Report)

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.