Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,052 JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

JGRO stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.68.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

