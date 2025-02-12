Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, a growth of 1,795.6% from the January 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 34,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $3,451,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 79,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAL remained flat at $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

