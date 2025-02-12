Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 6,899 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $71.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

