Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 409 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

