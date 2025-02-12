Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $299.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $243.35 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

