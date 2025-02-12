Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,151 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

