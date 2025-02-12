Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $421.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

