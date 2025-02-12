Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,404 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.0404 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.