Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,211 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000.

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

