Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 670 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fluor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Baird R W cut shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fluor from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluor news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,158.35. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

