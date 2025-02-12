Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 128.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 461.8% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTMD stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.08. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 33.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

