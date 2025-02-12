Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $333.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $269.98 and a 1 year high of $336.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

