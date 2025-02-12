Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,951,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,254,000 after purchasing an additional 439,717 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 19,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,547,000 after purchasing an additional 265,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 321,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,457,000 after purchasing an additional 195,443 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 592,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120,447 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $78,697.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,480.56. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $179.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.38 and a 12-month high of $236.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.68.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.