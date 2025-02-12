Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Issues Earnings Results

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 41.67%.
Gladstone Investment Price Performance
GAIN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 109,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,924. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $488.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.
Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.18%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
