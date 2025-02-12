Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Issues Earnings Results

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 41.67%.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

GAIN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 109,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,924. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $488.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.18%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GAIN

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.