Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 322,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

