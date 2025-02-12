Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Trading Down 10.6% – Here’s Why

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 69,004,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 71,739,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Gfinity Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of £3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gfinity plc will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gfinity

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

