GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,513,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,659,000 after buying an additional 948,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

