Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. 639,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.14. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FCPT. Barclays lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.