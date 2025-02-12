Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. 639,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.14. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $30.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on FCPT. Barclays lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.
About Four Corners Property Trust
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
