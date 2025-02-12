Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after buying an additional 2,309,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after buying an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,573,000 after acquiring an additional 851,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

