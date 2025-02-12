Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,017,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XT stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

