Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Carnival Co. & comprises 0.8% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 712,469 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCL opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

