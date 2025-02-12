Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 4028993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

