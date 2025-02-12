Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 47,015 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,015 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

