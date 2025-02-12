Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $61,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $446.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

